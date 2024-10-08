Minnetonka synagogue packed for Israeli memorial of terror attack

More than a thousand people filled a synagogue in Minnetonka to remember those killed and others still held hostage 365 days after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.

Noa Rozensweig spoke fondly of her friend, Ben, who was killed at an Israeli music festival on that day a year ago.

“Before Ben was murdered at the music festival October 7th, he did what he was taught growing up. Help your neighbor,” said Rozensweig. “Ben went back to help others at the festival, and his car was surrounded by terrorists who fired on the car, and Ben was killed instantly.”

In a show of support, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Congresswoman Angie Craig, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt were all in attendance.

