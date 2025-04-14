1 arrested after intruder is reported on UnitedHealthcare campus

Minnetonka police say one person is now in custody after an intruder was reported to be on the campus of UnitedHealthcare late Monday morning.

Minnetonka police reported just after 12 p.m. that a suspect has been arrested without incident, adding there is no threat to the public. A UnitedHealthcare spokesperson tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the arrest happened off campus.

A spokesperson for the department tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that officers were called to the campus for an intruder around 11 a.m. Officers then made a perimeter around the campus.

The department initially posted about the incident on X late Monday morning, saying they were monitoring the situation.

As of this update, no other details about the incident or reported intruder have been provided.

A suspect outside of United Healthcare has been placed into custody without incident. There is no threat to the public. We are continuing to clear the scene at this time. — Minnetonka Police Department (@mtkapd) April 14, 2025

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reported just last month that UnitedHealthcare has been paying Minnetonka Police to patrol its headquarters almost daily. In December, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Brian Thompson, was gunned down outside of a New York City hotel. The accused murderer, Luigi Mangione, was eventually arrested in Pennsylvania after walking into a McDonald’s.

In the days immediately following the shooting, a Minnetonka police officer arrived at the sprawling campus of UnitedHealthcare before the sun came up, according to records obtained by 5 INVESTIGATES. Those records reveal an officer has been stationed at the entrance of the main building nearly every day for the last three months.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has a photographer on the way to the scene, as well as Chopper 5. Check back for updates.

RELATED: Security ramping up at health insurance companies following UnitedHealthcare CEO’s death