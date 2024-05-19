Minnetonka police investigating fatal crash

Police are investigating a crash in Minnetonka early Saturday morning that left one person dead.

According to a post by the City of Minnetonka at 5:31 a.m. on Saturday, the crash took place near I-394 and Ridgedale Drive. It’s believed that a vehicle exited the north frontage route at a high speed and landed under the Ridgedale Drive underpass.

A section of I-394 was closed near Ridgedale as Minnetonka police worked with Minnesota State Patrol and Hennepin County to investigate the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as 39-year-old Ryan Chesness from Shakopee, was pronounced dead. The City states that a passenger was brought to HCMC in serious condition.