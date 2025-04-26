Minnetonka Fire Department connects with community through sensory-friendly event

The Minnetonka Fire Department found a new way to connect with the community, creating a space where kids and adults with autism can feel right at home.

The department’s annual event doesn’t feature any lights or sirens; it’s all about being sensory-friendly for kids and adults with autism.

“This event has been growing over the past five or six years that we’ve had it,” said Sarah Ahlquist, the deputy fire marshal. “I think last year we had just under 400.”

Kids could explore fire trucks, meet fire mascot “Sparky” and take turns down an inflatable slide.

“I learned about police cars, too,” said Theo Williams, one attendee.

The only sound at the event was children’s voices, and that was to keep it sensory-friendly.

“The data shows that people with autism and other sensory disorders are seven times more likely to have an encounter with some kind of emergency personnel,” Ahlquist said. “So we want to provide this opportunity for them so they can experience us in a friendly and nonthreatening way, and to realize that we are community helpers and we’re there to help them.”

The CDC says one in 31 kids in the United States has autism, which is a rise from previous years.

So if you saw a bunch of little faces in red fire hats, they’re the lucky kids who spent their morning with the Minnetonka Fire Department at an event just for them.

“I had so much fun, and I did backflips,” Williams added.