Minnesota’s U.S. senators hold roundtable discussion to help farmers fight bird flu

Minnesota’s U.S. senators spent Tuesday on a Minnesota farm as concerns continue mounting over the spread of bird flu.



Senators Amy Klobuchar and Amy Smith held a round table discussion at a turkey farm near Wilmar.

They hope to help Minnesota farmers better protect their flocks against the bird flu.

In 2022, farmer Jake Vlaminck lost $2,000,000 and 80,000 turkeys because of the bird flu.

“You want to see a grown man cry,” Vlaminck said. “it’s so disheartening. There’s always that fear. There’s always that concern, so we’re always on high alert.