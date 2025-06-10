Minnesota’s student loan advocate offers direct assistance to student loan borrowers

Minnesota is among the minority of states that offer direct assistance to student loan borrowers through state student loan ombudsman offices.

Jabra Kawas is Minnesota’s first student loan advocate. The position with the Department of Commerce was created two years ago and remains rather little known.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sat down with Kawas to highlight the resource for Minnesotans about five weeks after the federal government resumed collections on defaulted student loans after a nearly five-year pause for many.

Nearly one in four student loan borrowers across the country were behind on required payments, and more than six million Americans were considered seriously delinquent, according to recent data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

“I’ve worked with students, or consumers, who are freshly graduated in their 20s, and I’ve worked with consumers who are in their 80s, who are still saddled with some of that student loan debt,” he shared.

“We’re here to help cut through some of that red tape… So, reach out to us,” Kawas continued. “We’ll be able to help decipher some of that and say, ‘Okay, here are some options that you may be eligible for, this is how you pursue them.’ Because once again, it’s not, like, a one-size-fits-all.”

Kawas said he and other staff handled about 230 cases in 2024, adding that this year, cases have already surged to 170 as loan borrowers face payments again after the years-long pause.

The primary issue for people he works with has been “being able to afford payments,” he said.

When collections resumed in early May, former college student Kara Calagera cited crippling monthly payments.

“The last one they sent was, like, $1,400 a month. That’s rent, so I cannot afford that,” she said.

Kawas said more than 700,000 Minnesotans had student loan debt, and about 85,000 were in default as of this report.

“That’s not a small percentage,” Kawas said.

“And one of the things that we were advised earlier this year by federal student aid was, ‘You are going to see more of these delinquencies. There will be millions of people, you know, delinquent in their payments by the end of the year, through this year. So, be prepared for that.’ And that’s kind of what we were preparing for.”

Like Calagera told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in May, Kawas said borrowers have told him that they didn’t know what they were signing themselves up for when they took out loans at 18 years old.

“When you’re working with 18,19, 20 year 20-year-old young adults, that may not necessarily sink in right at the moment,” Kawas said.

“I think that’s one of the issues, and that’s where the education piece comes in.”

He said he plans to expand his outreach work in colleges and high schools, welcoming students and families who are considering taking out loans to reach out to his office as well.

“Only take out what you need, be educated on the financial aid… You know, understanding the process before you start diving into it,” Kawas said.

“In my opinion, education is like one of the foundation pieces of this role and of understanding student loans.”

Minnesotans can contact the student loan advocate through this link on the Minnesota Commerce Department website.

Kawas said to expect a response within about 3-5 business days, usually by phone.