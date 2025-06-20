Minnesotans worried about loved ones in Iran, Israel

Dozens of people gathered outside the federal courthouse in Minneapolis to call for the United States to stay out of the conflict between Israel and Iran.

Local artist Katayoun Amjadi held a sign that said “Hands Off Iran.”

“It’s just terrifying,” she said. “The past 24 hours, I haven’t heard anything from Tehran.”

Amjadi first came to the U.S. from Iran with her family in 2001, when she was 19 years old. She still has friends, an uncle and cousins who live in Iran.

“I don’t know how to describe how they’re terrified,” she said. “24 hours of evacuation for a city that is on par with NYC.”

Israel warned hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate the middle of Tehran earlier this week. President Trump urged evacuation on social media as well.

“One of my friends said that the route that takes him to the north typically takes three hours; he was in the traffic for 19 hours,” said Amjadi.

President Trump has called for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to surrender. On Thursday, Mr. Trump set a two-week deadline to make a decision on whether the U.S. military will get directly involved in the conflict.

“No one knows what the Trump Administration is going to do, but so far they’ve shown great support for Israel,” said Sami Rahamim, the spokesperson for the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas. “Hopefully, they will do whatever it takes to make sure the Iranian nuclear threat is over.”

Rahamim’s grandparents left Iran for Israel in 1949. His grandmother, who is now in her 90s, lives in an old Tel Aviv apartment.

“As the sirens have blared, waking people up three times in the night to go and seek shelter, she is basically stuck in an unprotected space, and we just have to pray for the best,” he said, sharing his support for Israel’s decision to attack Iran last week. “Iran is a threat not just to Israel but to the United States and really, open society.”

For Amjadi, the attacks have brought fear and anxiety.

“I’m still processing,” she said. “There are many layered emotions and reactions involved, but I feel like the top one that keeps coming up is frustration, anger, disappointment in the United States.”