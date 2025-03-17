Minnesotans still suffer from Long COVID for weeks, months and years

It’s been five years since the COVID pandemic began, and some Minnesotans are still suffering from Long COVID symptoms — even today.

Dianna Beelman from Bloomington is one of them. Her symptoms started in 2022.

“People have to be believed,” she said.

“I just want there to be awareness for it. There are people suffering, and they need to be listened to,” Beelman said.

Long COVID refers to a chronic condition that lasts for weeks, months even years after having COVID-19.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the most common symptoms are fatigue, shortness of breath, brain fog, and coughing. In a recent study, 40% of Minnesotans surveyed reported they had experienced at least one symptom for three months or longer.

“It’s a lot more common than people realize,” said Dr. Tanya Melnik with M Health Fairview’s Adult Post COVID Clinic.

Melnik is the co-director of M Health Fairview’s Adult Post-COVID Clinic. She says the more they learn about Long COVID, the more primary doctors are able to make a diagnosis that could help more patients.

“It’s made on history, patient symptoms and evolution of symptoms over time,” she said.

There is currently no cure for Long COVID, but Dr. Melnik says there are several medications in clinical trials right now that could make a difference.