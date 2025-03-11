Minnesotans soaking up warmth before cold settles back in

Monday’s warmth had Minnesotans out to soak up as much spring-like weather before more inevitable cold returns.

Minneapolis’ chain of lakes had it all — runners, cyclists, walkers, groups enjoying a meal and even a pet rabbit on a leash named Mercury.

“It’s [warmer] out right now. So, at times like this is [we] take him out,” Bretxi Sintiero, Mercury’s owner ,said. “He sometimes needs that fresh air too. You know?”

Others found it hard to believe how nice it was, especially as not a week ago, some Minnesotans received a foot of snow.

“I live in an apartment, and we were completely snowed in the entire parking lot. No one could get out. So it was pretty, pretty crazy. Again, [it’s] pretty surreal that I’m now out here on a bike,” Jeff Ledin said before joining a friend to ride around Lake Harriot.

