Minnesotans reflect on blizzard of '91 amid this years Halloween snow

As heavy snow falls across Minnesota on Thursday, people look back at the Halloween Blizzard of 1991 like it was yesterday.

Bright orange fall colors were drenched in winter white, the fresh powder is sparking old memories for some St. Louis park residents.



“It’s covered in snow. Yes, it hits the frosting on the cake, so to say,” a St. Louis Park resident told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

It sounds like a tall tale, but a blizzard was the reality for Minnesotans on October 31, 1991. The story gets new life every October.

“I remember I had a small Honda Accord. The busses were getting stuck,” the resident said. “I kind of hibernated for the rest of the day.”



Families faced plummeting temperatures and strong winds as they trekked through mounds of snow.

If you fast forward 33 years later, snow is still no match for Minnesotans or their pets as some brave the temperature with a walk around the Lake of the Isles.



This Halloween’s snowy forecast does not come close to 1991, but you can never speak too soon.



Mother Nature always has a trick up her sleeve.

“I call it a trick just because it was 80 degrees earlier this week,” a Minnesotan walking her dog said.

