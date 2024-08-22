Minnesotans gather at watch parties to view Walz’s DNC address

Minnesotans gather at watch parties to watch Walz DNC address

The third night of the Democratic National Convention brought together friends and strangers in Mendota Heights.

“Opening my home is awesome,” said Darcy McKenzie, the DFL Minnesota Senate District 53 Outreach and Inclusion Chair. “There are people here I’ve never met so that’s kind of fun.”

The gathering happened as Minnesota had an evening in the national spotlight.

The 2019 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, Jess Davis, sang the national anthem on Wednesday evening. A video of Minnesota students led the Chicago event venue through the Pledge of Allegiance.

“We’ve got good things going. It’s a good place to live,” McKenzie said.

She shared hugs and handshakes with optimism ahead of Gov. Tim Walz’s keynote address as the vice presidential nominee. McKenzie originally hoped Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg would be Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, but she is now throwing her support behind Walz.

“I am wonderfully thrilled with Gov. Walz and how he is the perfect person,” McKenzie said. “I think one of the reasons Vice President Harris selected Gov. Walz is because of the accomplishments of our Legislature.”

His address is one of the highlights of the DNC, which has also featured Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Attorney General Keith Ellison.

“It is big for Minnesota,” said Kathryn Pearson, an associate professor of political science at the University of Minnesota. “Even just Minnesota’s location in the convention hall, the delegation was moved to the front because of Gov. Walz’s role.”

It’s an opportunity for both the state’s DFL and Republican parties.

“All of this has just outsized significance for Minnesota,” Pearson said. “The DFL to bolster their party and talk about their accomplishments and Republicans, for their part, sort of critiquing the DFL and Gov. Walz in particular.”

She expects it will also give DFL legislative candidates a boost in the upcoming election.

McKenzie hopes events like her potluck party help build on the energy of the moment to mobilize voters.

“We call it turning it blue from St. Paul to Rochester, which is happening,” McKenzie said.