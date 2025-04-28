Minnesotans affected as GM recalls thousands of trucks, SUVs

General Motors Corporation is recalling more than 800,000 SUVs and pickup trucks due to engine failures nationwide.

Gary Johnson owns a 2023 GMC Sierra pickup truck, and he told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that he was driving along Highway 95 in Princeton on April 5 when the engine died while he was traveling at 65 mph.

“It was scary as hell. I am going to be honest. I am, uh, I am just beside myself,” said Johnson.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating the cause of engine failures across the country for GM trucks and SUVs with a 6.2-liter V-8 engine.

That list includes the following makes and models between 2021 and 2024:

Cadillac Escalade and Escalade EVS

Chevrolet Tahoe, Silverado 1500 and Suburban

GMC Sierra, Yukon and Yukon XL.

Johnson told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS he wanted to let other consumers who own these vehicles know to get them to their dealer as quickly as possible.

“It could cause an accident because it could shut down with no notice,” said Johnson. “Anything could have happened. I guess I am lucky, you know, that I wasn’t trying to pass somebody, with somebody coming towards me.”

The Johnson’s truck is still at the dealership, and Gary’s wife, Laura, said she would not drive the truck with her children inside when it’s returned.

“I don’t feel safe driving the truck, quite honestly, not knowing what is going to happen and knowing what happened to him. It frankly does frighten me,” said Laura Johnson.

GM is asking customers who own these makes and models to bring them to a dealer nearest to them as soon as possible.