Minnesota WWII veteran honored on 80th anniversary of D-Day

Minnesotans are honoring the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Gov. Tim Walz flew to France for the commemoration ceremony Thursday, along with Minnesota Congressmen Tom Emmer and Dean Phillips.

Nearly 200 World War II veterans also made the trek to Normandy for the anniversary events, including many who had not stepped foot on those beaches since 1944.

Owatonna-native Jake Larson was among them.

The 101 year old said he landed on Omaha Beach on D-Day and ran through a barrage of machine-gun fire.

“How is it possible that I went through five battles, plus landing on Omaha Beach, without getting a scratch?” Larson said. “I say there is a God. This God has protected me.”

The Allied invasion marked a major turning point in World War II, ultimately leading to the liberation of France and the defeat of Nazi Germany.



“We cannot let what happened here be lost in the silence of the years to come,” said President Joe Biden, during Thursday’s ceremony in France.

Since D-Day veterans now range in age from 96 to 107, this will likely be the last major anniversary with them in attendance.



“The first 29 minutes was World War II soldiers from the US coming in and almost every one of them was in a wheel chair. They escorted these soldiers in to the ceremony and I mean the place, it was a standing ovation for every single one of them. It was pretty touching,” said Steve Guider, president of the Veterans Memorial Park of Blaine, who traveled to France for the anniversary. “It’s so important you never forget what these people have done.”

Doug Thompson, curator of the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum in Camp Ripley, recently returned from a trip to Normandy.

His uncle, Donald Thompson, landed on Omaha Beach on D-Day.

“It’s a little bittersweet to be in these places and talk about these veterans because pretty soon we’re not going to have first-person voices on what happened on D-Day anymore,” Thompson said.

His trip, in partnership with Minnesota Military Radio, was dedicated to walking in the footsteps of Minnesotans who served in Normandy during World War II.

Some of their stories will become permanent exhibits at the museum, which is currently undergoing a major expansion.

“It’s important to recognize what those guys did 80 years ago,” Thompson said. “June 6th, 1944 was arguably one of the most important days of the 20th century, so when we come up on anniversaries like this, it’s important for people to stop and reflect.”