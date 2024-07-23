Minnesota, Wisconsin in presidential spotlight

Wisconsin races have been among the closest presidential battlegrounds in recent elections, with Joe Biden winning by less than one point in 2020 and Donald Trump winning by less than one point in 2016.

So, it’s not a surprise that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris held the first rally of her presidential campaign in Milwaukee.

“The path to the White House goes through Wisconsin,” she said to thunderous applause. “Yes it does!”

That might be true, but the path to finding a vice presidential running mate might meander through Minnesota, where multiple national media outlets are reporting Democratic Gov. Tim Walz is on a short list of potential candidates being vetted by the Harris campaign.

At a news conference about a new federal grant to help cut pollution from Minnesota food systems, Walz would only say he spoke with Harris by phone on Sunday after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

“She made it clear she was going to earn the support of folks,” Walz told reporters. “She was going to continue to run and continue an agenda that helps the middle class and I said I’ll be there to do whatever I can to help and that’s where we’re at at this point.”

Walz declined to answer multiple questions about whether he’s been contacted about being vetted for the vice presidential position. “I’m not going to talk about the specifics that we’re in on that and at this point in time,” he said. “We’re just going to leave it at that.” USA Today and the Wall Street Journal are reporting those being vetted for the job include Walz, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Walz appeared on FOX News early Tuesday to answer questions about criticism over the process Democrats are using to nominate Harris. “Republican Party is stuck with Donald Trump. He’s yours. You’ve got him. Welcome to it. Democratic Party can make our decisions. We pick our nominee. Look, if you don’t like it, don’t vote for her.”

Trump wasn’t happy the conservative FOX News gave Walz air time. The former president wrote on the social media site Truth Social, “Why did Fox News put up Tim Walz, Governor of Minnesota, where I am leading? They make me fight battles that I shouldn’t have to fight!”

The race in Minnesota is likely close, but when Biden was still in the race, he led Trump in all but one poll, where the two candidates were tied. Otherwise, Biden led by an average of three points in eight polls conducted since last October, including six from KSTP/SurveyUSA.

Trump narrowly lost Minnesota by 1.5 points in 2016, but lost to Biden by 7.2 in 2020.

The Trump campaign will focus on Minnesota this weekend when vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance holds a fundraiser at noon in the Twin Cities on Saturday. Trump and Vance will then hold a rally in St. Cloud on Saturday night.