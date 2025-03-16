Minnesota Vikings say receiver Paul Flatley has died at 84

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Paul Flatley, the 1963 Associated Press NFL rookie of the year for the Minnesota Vikings who piled up more than 3,000 receiving yards over five seasons, has died at the age of 84, the team announced Sunday.

The team said he died Saturday, but no additional details were provided.

Shifting from halfback to flanker at Northwestern, Flatley was a fourth-round pick (44th overall) by Minnesota in the 1963 draft, joining a team in just its third season. He had five catches for 72 yards in the season opener and started all 14 games in his debut season, finishing with 51 catches for 867 yards and four touchdowns.

He ranked eighth in the league in receiving yards and was the only rookie to land in the top 10. He won the AP honor over Baltimore tight end John Mackey.

Flatley said he was lucky to to start his career under coach Norm Van Brocklin.

“He had been an all-star quarterback and knew the passing game very well,” Flatley said in 2020, according to the Vikings. “And I had a quarterback by the name of Fran Tarkenton who could keep the ball alive, and I could run several patterns on the same play call, and he would find me. I learned the game because of those two people, and I was very fortunate to be a Minnesota Viking.”

Over five seasons with the Vikings, Flatley played in 64 games and had 202 catches for 3,222 yards and 17 touchdowns. After his playing career, he was a color commentator for the University of Minnesota football broadcast team for years.

