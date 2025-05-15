Minnesota Vikings 2025 schedule released

Get your purple and gold ready, Vikings fans… the 2025 schedule has just been released.

The team will open the season with two straight primetime games — Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears and Sunday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons.

Other highlights from the schedule include back-to-back international games against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Ireland in Week 4 and the Cleveland Browns in London in Week 5.

Fans will also want to mark their calendars for the Week 13 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks and former Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold.

The Vikings will play in three preseason games against the Houston Texans, New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans.

2025 Minnesota Vikings Schedule:

Week 1: Vikings at Bears — Monday, Sept. 8 at 7:15 p.m. (on 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS)

Week 2: Falcons at Vikings — Sunday, Sept. 14 at 7:20 p.m.

Week 3: Cincinnati Bengals at Vikings — Sunday, Sept. 21 at 12 p.m.

Week 4: Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers (Ireland) — Sunday, Sept. 28 at 8:30 a.m.

Week 5: Vikings at Cleveland Browns (London) — Sunday, Oct. 5 at 8:30 a.m.

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Philadelphia Eagles at Vikings — Sunday, Oct. 19 at 12 p.m.

Week 8: Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers — Thursday, Oct. 23 at 7:15 p.m.

Week 9: Vikings at Detroit Lions — Sunday, Nov. 2 at 12 p.m.

Week 10: Baltimore Ravens at Vikings — Sunday, Nov. 9 at 12 p.m.

Week 11: Chicago Bears at Vikings — Sunday, Nov. 16 at 12 p.m.

Week 12: Vikings at Green Bay Packers — Sunday, Nov. 23 at 12 p.m.

Week 13: Vikings at Seattle Seahawks — Sunday, Nov. 30 at 3:05 p.m.

Week 14: Washington Commanders at Vikings — Sunday, Dec. 7 at 12 p.m.

Week 15: Vikings at Dallas Cowboys — Sunday, Dec. 14 at 7:20 p.m.

Week 16: Vikings at New York Giants — Sunday, Dec. 21 at 12 p.m.

Week 17: Detroit Lions at Vikings — Thursday, Dec. 25 at 3:30 p.m.

Week 18: Green Bay Packers at Vikings — TBD

