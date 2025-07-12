Minnesota Unearthed gives a hands-on experience with history in St. Paul

When learning about history at the museum, visitors are often asked to keep their hands to themselves, but on Saturday, guests were treated to a variety of hands-on activities to learn more about the past.

The Bell Museum and the Minnesota Historical Society curated the Minnesota Unearthed event, providing visitors with a personal glimpse into Minnesota’s history and the people who lived there.

“This is a state with such a rich historical past and a lot of that is a rich Indigenous history past,” Hugh Gabriel with the Bell Museum said. “Learning about, you know, how indigenous people were making pottery, making tools, what kind of symbols they’re leaving on, rocks, those are all really important things for understanding our past as Minnesotans, even before you know, the borders of Minnesota were created.”

Visitors were able to put their hands to work, carving stone tools and learning how to use an Atlatl.

“I hope people kind of walk through Minnesota after this event and kind of start thinking about — the rocks under their feet, and some of them look for more archeological sites to explore,” Gabriel said.

The Bell Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday in the summer from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.