Minnesota Timberwolves to play Game 1 in second round of playoffs Tuesday night

Round 2 of the NBA playoffs begin Tuesday night for Minnesota Timberwolves fans.

The Wolves will take on the Golden State Warriors at Target Center after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers in five games.

This is the first time the Wolves have advanced to the second round series two years in a row, so fans are chomping at the bit for more.

Minnesota will have home court advantage Tuesday and Thursday of this week.

Fans will find a t-shirt on every seat indicating a whiteout at the game, which begins at 8:30 p.m.

If you're looking to attend the game, tickets are a little cheaper than they were Monday, with top of the stadium seats starting at $98.

