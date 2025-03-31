Minnesota students from Myanmar fundraising for recovery efforts following earthquake

The death toll in Myanmar has now surpassed 2,000, according to state media.

It comes days after a 7.7 earthquake rattled much of southeast Asia.

Now, Minnesota students are coming together to bring some help to the people there.

A group of St. Paul College students who are originally from Myanmar are coming together to raise funds to send back home.

“Anything we can do for them just to ease the pain,” said Mirian Seng Bu.

Bu and Ruth Mai are asking the community to put themselves in their shoes.

As they watch the devastation unfold, they do not know whether their loved ones are safe or even alive.

“A lot of people are still in those damaged buildings,” Mai said. “They’re just digging down those damaged buildings with their own hand.”

The pair, along with some of their fellow Burmese students in the metro area, are coming together to raise funds to help rescue and recovery efforts, as well as the rebuilding process.

“We need to do a lot of rebuilding because the damage is a lot; we lost a lot of culture heritage. We lost everything,” Bu said.

The women say any funds raised will go directly to trusted local contacts helping people on the ground — providing food, water, shelter, and emergency medical care.