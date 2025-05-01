Minnesota State Trooper charged with producing child pornography

A Minnesota State Trooper has been federally charged with one count of production of child pornography, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jeremy Francis Plonski was arrested and charged Thursday and will remain in custody pending a detention hearing. He faces a minimum of 15 years in federal prison if convicted.

State Patrol confirmed that Plonski is on leave.

Colonel Christina Bogojevic from State Patrol released following statement: