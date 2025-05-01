Minnesota State Trooper charged with producing child pornography
A Minnesota State Trooper has been federally charged with one count of production of child pornography, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Jeremy Francis Plonski was arrested and charged Thursday and will remain in custody pending a detention hearing. He faces a minimum of 15 years in federal prison if convicted.
State Patrol confirmed that Plonski is on leave.
Colonel Christina Bogojevic from State Patrol released following statement:
“The allegations in this case are appalling and indefensible. The conduct described is a serious violation of the law, of human decency and of the oath every member of the State Patrol swears to uphold. These allegations represent a betrayal of the community, victims, and of every member of law enforcement who wears their uniform with integrity and honor. We will fully support the federal investigation and prosecution, and will cooperate to the fullest extent possible. No badge, no title and no position will ever place anyone above the law. Protecting the vulnerable is our duty. Anyone who violates that duty has no place in this organization or in our profession. An internal affairs investigation is underway, and Plonski is on leave. He has been employed since 2022.”