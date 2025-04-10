Minnesota Senate president asks Ethics Committee for advisory review

Minnesota Senate President Bobby Joe Champion (DFL-Minneapolis) shared new details regarding a request he made to have a Senate Ethics Committee review his outside work as a private attorney.

Champion faces questions about allegations of a possible conflict of interest related to his work as a private attorney after a report in the Minnesota Reformer.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS asked Senator Champion for an interview but instead received this full statement:

I understand that questions have been raised about a potential conflict of interest regarding my work as a Senator and a private practice attorney. Out of an abundance of caution I have asked the Senate Ethics Committee for an advisory opinion.

To allow this process to move forward, I’ve also asked to temporarily step aside from my role as chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee until this situation is resolved.

I was not paid for the legal work in question, and have a practice of not charging churches that ask me for legal support or advice. The Supreme Court encourages lawyers to provide pro bono services as a part of our practice.

Our conflict of interest rules cover situations that directly and financially benefit individual legislators. Because my work in this matter occurred in the past, and was unpaid, there was no potential conflict to disclose.

On Thursday afternoon, Republican Senate Leader Mark Johnson said his party is reviewing the allegations to see if they will take any action, including a possible ethics complaint. “Here where you have a specific group that a legislator funds money too — and they have connections, real close ties to it, we have some real concerns about that and the allegation brought up — stay tuned, we are looking into that,” Sen. Johnson said.

DFL Senate Leader Erin Murphy supported Senator Champion, who asked himself for the senate ethics committee for an advisory opinion.

“I think it was really wise of Senator Champion to ask for that advisory analyst,” said Senator Murphy.

Pastor Jerry McAfee said Senator Champion helped his North Minneapolis non-profit with pro-bono legal work back in 2022. “He helped facilitate a settlement agreement I was having with a business partner — it’s that in a nutshell,” said Rev. Jerry McAfee, whom Champion helped in 2022. “No money was exchanged, none of that — not a dime.” Lawmakers leave the Capitol on Friday to begin a week-long holiday break.

The ethics committee isn’t scheduled to meet before the break.