Minnesota Senate expected to vote on paid family and medical leave bill

A hotly debated bill could get final approval from the Minnesota Legislature on Monday.

The Minnesota Senate is expected to vote on legislation to create a statewide paid family and medical leave policy.

The bill, which was passed by the Minnesota House last week, would allow workers up to 12 weeks of paid family leave and up to 12 more weeks of paid medical leave.

Supporters say the bill would allow Minnesotans to take care of themselves or family members without having to sacrifice a paycheck, which most can’t afford to do.

However, the bill has gotten pushback from some people who say the program would create too large of a cost and burden for small businesses.

Monday morning, a group of advocates rallied outside the Senate chamber, encouraging lawmakers to approve the bill, and opponents held a press conference to express concerns.

CLICK HERE to follow the progress of other hot-button bills during the legislative session on the KSTP’s Legislative Tracker.

KSTP Reporter Tom Hauser will have more on this story during Monday night’s newscasts on 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.