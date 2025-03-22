Minnesota sees record number of food shelf visits last year, support needed to keep up with demand

Minnesota had a record number of food shelf visits last year, a trend some nonprofits expect to continue.

The data highlights the continuation of skyrocketing demand on food shelves, which, according to the New Hope-based nonprofit The Food Group, started in 2021.

Last year, Minnesotans made nearly 9 million visits to food shelves, the most ever, and about 1.4 million more than 2023.

“We have seen the need just continue to grow year after year. We are currently serving over 1,100 families at both of our sites each day,” Kayla Glaraton, with Open Cupboard, said.

She shared with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS at their Woodbury location they call ‘Today’s Harvest‘ — it’s a food shelf people can visit once a day that it’s open. There are no income requirements, no documentation needed and people can remain anonymous.

“Not every family might need to visit us once a day or even every month, but we want to be here for the families who need us when they need to stretch their food budget a little,” Glaraton said.

To generate needed support, Southern Anoka Community Assistance (SACA) held its annual ‘Hops for Hunger’ fundraiser at Minneapolis’ Quincy Hall on Friday.

“This is a pretty serious thing, you know, working at a food shelf, so nice to have a little bit of fun,” Dave Rudolph, a co-director with SACA, said at the event that brings many Minnesota craft breweries together.

“You feel so good that so many people are coming out here,” Rudolph said of the support. “Our numbers just keep going up. Last year, we served about 68,000 people.”

While financial support is always welcomed, volunteers are needed too for food shelves across the state.

You can find a food shelf near you by clicking here.