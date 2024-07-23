Minnesota Republicans ready for Harris candidacy

Even though President Joe Biden just exited the race for president, Minnesota Republicans and the Trump campaign have been preparing for the possibility of a Kamala Harris campaign, according to a source close to the Trump campaign.

We heard a preview of one line of attack on Harris during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

“In 2022, Americans elected our House Republican majority to stop the Biden-Harris agenda,” Minnesota 6th District Congressman Tom Emmer said to cheers during a prime-time speech.

Emmer is Trump’s Minnesota campaign chair. He also reminded Republicans about a social media post from then-Sen. Kamala Harris in 2020 urging people to contribute to a bail fund for people arrested during the George Floyd riots.

“When Minneapolis was in flames and businesses were in ruins, Kamala Harris encouraged and enabled the criminals and the rioters,” Emmer said.

“You can count on Republicans in Minnesota making her support of that bail fund a signature issue,” says Carleton College political analyst Steven Schier.

But Harris will also have a formidable lineup of Democratic supporters in a state that hasn’t elected a Republican to statewide office since 2006 or a Republican for president since 1972.

“I support Kamala Harris, Vice President Harris,” Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on Sunday. “I actually got to know her really well. We ran against each other as well, for president. … She knows all the world leaders. She’s been on the world stage. She and President Biden worked to get us out of this pandemic.”

Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers also added their endorsements of Harris.

Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, will be in Minneapolis for a fundraiser on Saturday.