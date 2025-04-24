Minnesota Republicans cry foul as Rep. Angie Craig holds town halls in their districts

Minnesota’s Republican congressional delegation is asking for a review into possible ethics violations by Democratic Rep. Angie Craig over promoting “town hall” events outside her district.

Craig, who represents the 2nd Congressional District, announced earlier this month that she was holding a series of events across Greater Minnesota, following a trend of Democrats holding rallies in Republican-held regions to hear grievances about President Donald Trump’s policies. Craig scheduled the events in Grand Rapids, St. Cloud, Willmar and Mankato.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz held similar events in Rochester and Moorhead and also ventured to Wisconsin, Iowa and Ohio.

Republican U.S. Reps. Brad Finstad, Tom Emmer, Michelle Fischbach and Pete Stauber — who represent Minnesota’s 1st, 6th, 7th and 8th Congressional Districts, respectively — specifically took issue with Craig promoting the events in an op-ed published in the Minnesota Star Tribune and sharing a link to the article on her official X account. Those events are now directing supporters to contribute to her campaign, a joint letter states.

They argue it was a misuse of taxpayer-supported resources and now want the House Ethics Committee and the Committee on House Administration to review Craig’s actions.

“House Ethics rules clearly prohibit Members of Congress from using official resources to promote political events. Yet, Rep. Angie Craig used her taxpayer-funded congressional office to further her political ambitions by publicizing campaign-sponsored events and soliciting donations for political fundraising,” the representatives said.

Antoine Givens, a spokesperson for Craig’s campaign, said no funds from her congressional office are going toward her town hall tour.

“Minnesota’s Republican Representatives have stood idly by while the Administration has started a global trade war, cut thousands of jobs and run roughshod over our government agencies and Minnesota’s middle class,” Givens said. “While her Republican colleagues have refused to show up and answer to their constituents in person, Representative Craig is actively showing up in their districts. Once again, her Republican colleagues are trying to avoid doing their job.”

Meanwhile, Republicans, at the advice of House Speaker Mike Johnson, are largely avoiding in-person town halls after tensions spilled over in a few GOP districts. Finstad, Emmer, Stauber and Fischbach have been exclusively holding town halls by telephone.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to the four Republican representatives to see if they had any plans to hold in-person town halls in the future. Only Stauber’s office responded.

“The Congressman has no plans to hold or participate in Democrat group therapy sessions,” said Kelsey Emmer, Stauber’s communications director.

She added that teleconferences are the ideal method for reaching everyone in Stauber’s rural district and said there were 17,000 callers on a recent town hall.