Minnesota Republican delegates anticipate emotional, unifying Trump speech

When former President Donald Trump takes the stage Thursday night in Milwaukee, Minnesota’s Republican delegates are bracing for a range of emotions.

“I think you’re going to see a unifying message that comes from President Trump … and that’s what I hope. Strong, fiery, but unified,” says Minnesota Republican delegate AK Kamara of Forest Lake.

Delegate Emily Novotny Chance says it will be a history-making night.

“We haven’t had an assassination attempt on a president in a long time,” she says. “I think this will be a unifying moment not just for the Republican Party, but for the American people.”

Minnesota Congressman Tom Emmer says, at a minimum, he expects Trump will unify the Republican party.

“When he stood up and punched that fist in the air, he said to all America and everybody around the world, ‘I’m fine and we’re coming … and we’re going to fight for this thing,’” Emmer said.

The assassination attempt likely had a profound impact on Trump, says Minnesota 1st District Republican Congressman Brad Finstad.

“A statesman has really arisen after the recent events, the recent assassination attempt and I think you’re going to see a different personality and a different demeanor in President Trump,” Finstad said.

Some delegates expect the final night of the convention to be very emotional.

“The fact that President Trump survived the assassination attempt … really moved people,” says Minnesota Republican delegate Barb Sutter. “So I have felt more emotion at this convention than I have in the past.”