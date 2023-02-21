Minnesota public safety officials to stress preparation ahead of winter storm

It’s no secret: A storm is expected to drop 1-2 feet of snow across Minnesota by Friday morning and make travel conditions nearly impossible at times.

With that in mind, a group of Minnesota public safety officials are scheduled to talk Tuesday afternoon about being prepared for the storm.

Between the heavy snowfall and strong winds at times, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety is warning travelers that conditions could become life-threatening at times.

DPS and the Minnesota Department of Transportation are urging Minnesotans to stay home and off the roads as much as possible over the next couple of days because of the danger and difficult travel conditions that are expected.

For those that have to travel, officials say it’s important to drive at safe speeds — slower than normal conditions — and make sure you’re vehicle’s headlights are on. It’s also the time to get a winter survival kit together and keep it inside your vehicle in case you get stranded. Survival kits should include:

Boots,

Jackets,

Gloves,

Bottled water,

Blankets,

A cellphone charger,

A flashlight with spare batteries,

Snacks,

Basic tools.

DPS also reminds Minnesotans to clear snow from around outdoor furnace, dryer, fireplace and oven vents to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, use caution with portable heaters to prevent fires, and clear a 3-foot path around nearby fire hydrants in your neighborhood so firefighters don’t have to waste time when responding to a fire.

Stay up to date with the latest radar and forecasts throughout the storm on air and online with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.