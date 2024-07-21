Minnesota politicians react to Biden’s decision to drop out of presidential race

President Joe Biden on Sunday announced he is stepping out of the race for president and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee.

After the president’s announcement, Minnesota political voices immediately divided along party lines. Democrats praised Biden, calling his decision a show of strength and selflessness; meanwhile, Republicans called on him to resign from the Oval Office if he did not intend to seek a second term.

Here’s a roundup of what Minnesota elected officials are saying:

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D): “President Biden has served with integrity and delivered results that will strengthen our country for generations to come. He passed historic legislation investing in our infrastructure, manufacturing and lowering the cost of prescription drugs. I am deeply grateful for his service, dedication, and commitment to our country and our democracy. President Biden is choosing the honorable path today.”

A spokesperson for Klobuchar’s office added that she plans to back Harris as her party’s nominee.

U.S. Sen. Tina Smith (D): “President Biden is a patriot who has always put his country first, and I’m overwhelmed by his leadership and grace. He saved our democracy, and he has led one of the most consequential administrations in my lifetime. His leadership and wisdom are respected around the world, he has guided us to the strongest economic recovery in generations, and is building an economy that works for regular people, not just the rich and powerful. I cannot adequately express my gratitude for all he has done for this country, not just as President, but in his lifetime of service.

“I also thank the President and Vice President’s White House staff and the thousands of people who have worked so hard on their campaign. They should know how much I and so many others appreciate them.

“The work is not done; in fact it is just beginning. I proudly and enthusiastically support Vice President Harris, whom I believe is the very best person in this moment to unify the Democratic Party and lead us forward to victory.”

U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips (D): “President Biden is an American hero and patriot whose legacy will rank among the most important in our history. I entered the primary in the spirit of Paul Revere, not George Washington, and cannot wait to get to work for the new Democratic ticket, defeat Donald Trump, and win majorities in Congress this November. Giddy up!”

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D): “Thank you, Mr. President. This was the president’s decision to make and I’m grateful for his years of service to our country. Thrilled to support @KamalaHarris as our Democratic nominee and remain committed to working alongside her to defeat Donald Trump in November.”

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig (D): “President Biden dedicated his career to building the coalitions needed to defend democratic values – at home and across the country. And it’s a belief that led him to make the challenging – but necessary – decision to step aside today. Thank you, Mr. President.”

U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer (R): “If the Democrat party has deemed Joe Biden unfit to run for re-election, he’s certainly unfit to control our nuclear codes. Biden must step down from office immediately.”

U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber (R): “If Joe Biden is unfit to campaign for President then he’s unfit to be in office. With Republicans, Independents and welcomed Democrats united now more than ever, we must work together to win big in Minnesota and throughout the country regardless who President Trump’s opponent is.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D): “President Joe Biden’s strong leadership guided our nation out of a pandemic, strengthened democracy at home and abroad, and delivered historic bipartisan legislation for the middle class that has created an economy that is the envy of the world. He brought the country together to restore the soul of our nation, stood up for our fundamental freedoms and has proven how much Americans can achieve when we work together. We’ll forever be grateful for President Biden’s years of service to our country, for not just keeping the faith, but spreading it.”

Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy (D): “Joe Biden is an extraordinary president. I’m grateful for his investments in our freedom and prosperity. America is strong for his leadership. With a full heart, thank you Mr. President.

“Our future rests in our hands, the people of this country. Our fight for our families, communities, our freedom and America’s democracy are the work of this election. I have faith in what we will accomplish when we work together.”

Minnesota DFL Party Chair Ken Martin: “President Biden’s announcement is an extraordinary act of selflessness and leadership from a president who has built an equally extraordinary legacy,” said DFL Chair Ken Martin. “He saved our economy, passed the most significant climate policies in our nation’s history, lowered prescription drug prices for seniors, and defended our democracy at its most vulnerable moment. Few presidents in American history have done more for our country than Joe Biden.

“As we thank President Biden for his service and for everything he has done for our country, we must also look ahead to the existential stakes in November. Our party must now rally behind Vice-President Harris and emerge as a united front ready to defeat Donald Trump.”