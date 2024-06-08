Minnesota Orchestra Hall celebrating 50 years this summer

Orchestra Hall in downtown Minneapolis is celebrating its 50th anniversary and a lot is going on to celebrate the occasion.

The summer festival’s overall theme is the Roaring Twenties and will feature live music, jazz performances, a live soundtrack movie and more. The summer festival begins on July 8 and will run until Aug. 10.

One of the performers is violinist Natsuki Kumagai who spoke with KSTP about the Summer Festival. Her interview can be found in the video above.