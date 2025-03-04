Minnesota joins lawsuit against drywall company alleging sexual assault in workplace

Top Minnesota officials announced legal action against a Lakeville drywall company that’s accused of allowing sexual harassment and rape in the workplace.

During a news conference Tuesday morning, Minnesota Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero and Attorney General Keith Ellison said the state was joining a former employee of Absolute Drywall in a lawsuit alleging the company violated the Minnesota Human Rights Act.

According to the civil complaint filed in Dakota County, plaintiff Norma Izaguirre was hired at Absolute Drywall in 2021. At a work site in Eagan, a fellow employee persistently sexually harassed her, made unwanted advances and even raped her.

Izaguirre reported the misbehavior to her employer five times, but the company never investigated her claims. Instead, Absoute Drywall cut down her hours and eventually fired her “because of the problems she was creating,” the complaint states.

An investigation by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights found Absolute Drywall had no workplace sexual harassment policy or a clear method to report such abuses.

“We are sending a clear reminder to all employers: you must provide a work environment that is free from discrimination and harassment. When anyone is discriminated against or harassed, our state and our businesses are deprived of enormous potential,” Lucero said.

As part of the lawsuit against Absolute Drywall, Izaguirre accuses the company of discrimination on the basis of sex and reprisal, as well as claims of negligence for not taking action against her abuser.

“Minnesotans deserve to live and work with dignity, safety, and respect,” Ellison said. “Absolute Drywall fell abysmally short of providing that environment for their employees, so today, we are taking action.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Absolute Drywall for comment and is awaiting a response.

Ellison and Lucero emphasized that the MHRA applies to all people living in Minnesota — regardless of immigration status — and encouraged anyone facing civil rights abuses to come forward.

“We’re here today because Norma had the courage to speak up. That’s not easy,” Ellison said. “To any workers that have been the victim of similar conduct on the job, I encourage you to share your story with the Department of Human Rights, a most excellent agency for you to report to.”

Anyone who believes they have been discriminated against can file a complaint with the MDHR through an online form.