Minnesota officials to announce major sporting event coming to Minneapolis

Minnesota officials are set to announce which major sporting event will be coming to Minneapolis next summer.

Minnesota Sports and Events (MNSE) is scheduled to reveal the event at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Previously, the commission has helped bring other big events to the Twin Cities, including NHL Winter Classic, MLS All-Star Game and the NCAA Women’s Final Four. Upcoming events include the:

2024 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships,

2024 NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Frozen Four,

2025 NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Frozen Four,

2026 Special Olympics USA Games.

Check back for a live stream at 11 a.m.