Minnesota nonprofit: Over-the-counter opioid overdose reversal drug ‘overdue’

Overdose awareness nonprofits in Minnesota are watching the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as the agency weighs whether to make naloxone available over the counter.

Naloxone is an opioid overdose reversal drug that is currently classified as a prescription medication even though there are standing orders in all 50 states for pharmacists to sell the drug to anyone who asks for it.

The FDA is considering changing Narcan, a brand-name naloxone nasal spray, to a nonprescription drug. That would allow the public to purchase it over the counter everywhere from gas stations to grocery stores to vending machines.

“Honestly, I think it’s long overdue,” said Alicia House, executive director of the Steve Rummler HOPE Network in St. Paul, a nonprofit focused on overdose prevention and awareness. “People are seeing this crisis affecting everyone and trying to say, what can we do and where can we be better?”

A panel of advisers to the FDA discussed the idea for seven hours Wednesday.

Their biggest concern appeared to be the packaging, after a study showed some people had difficulty understanding the labels and instructions for how to administer the medication.

The company that makes Narcan said it would work on changing the labels to make them simpler and more user-friendly.

The advisers ultimately voted 19 to zero in favor of recommending Narcan as an over-the-counter medication.

“This advisory committee is precedent-setting, since this will be the first time we’ve considered placing life-saving opioid overdose emergency treatment over the counter,” said FDA Deputy Director for Safety Dr. Jody Green.

The committee found the nasal spray to be safe and effective.

House believes the ability to buy it over the counter without having a conversation with a pharmacist will help destigmatize its use.

“Any time you can save a life or prevent an overdose, there’s nothing negative in my opinion that can be viewed from that,” House said.

The FDA will make a final decision on the topic in the coming weeks.