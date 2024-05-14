Minnesota Myth arena football team shuts down weeks into first season

MN Myth arena football team shuts down

Minnesota’s Arena Football League team is shutting down just two weeks into its first season.

The owner of the Minnesota Myth Team said all future games are now canceled.

Over a week ago, The Minnesota Myth was playing a game at the Target Center, but they had no idea that would be the last time.

Zach Curry, a Minnesota Myth player, lived his dream playing football overseas, but getting signed with the Minnesota Myths was a shot to do what he loves closer to home.



“It was just a blessing to kind of be back home and maybe get friends and family and everybody to come to the game,” Curry said.



Curry lives in Nashville, Tennessee. He made the move to Minnesota for new beginnings that quickly came to an end.

“It’s kind of angering when you think about it because all the time that I spent training to prepare for the season and the opportunities that I’ve turned down because I already was coming here,” Curry said.



5 EYEWITNESS NEWS obtained a letter from the team’s president and owner Diana Hutton telling players to return their equipment and go home

Hutton added that she tried to get more funding for the team but didn’t have enough time.



Curry said it was a rough start because the players were not paid since the start of the season.



He explained lodging was covered, but for the majority of the meals they were on their own.

He said the coaches chipped in to help.



“I’m basically back home below square one,” Curry said. “I have to find a job because I haven’t been paid still. I have $0 to my name.”



Over 20 players on the team were forced to rethink their future, including Minnesotan Brian Sandifer.



“[I feel] deflated, but a sense of relief because I’m not in limbo,” Sandifer said. “It definitely sucks.”



Despite what happened, some said their heart is still in the game.



“We still love the game of football and love like just the grind,” Curry said. “I don’t know if this is it, probably just the beginning.”



Curry said the founder did cover his flight ticket back home to Nashville.

Several players told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the owner told them that they will be compensated, but they were not given a payment date.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to both the team and the league for comment several times, but we have not heard back.

The Minnesota Myth team is one of at least four AFL teams to fold in recent months.