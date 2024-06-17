Minnesota mom organizes lock giveaway to protect children with autism

The community of Hopkins is still mourning the death of a 4-year-old boy with autism. Last week, Waeys Mohamed was found in Minnehaha Creek just 500 yards from where he lived.

Now, people are coming together to prevent something like this from happening again, including Sheletta Brundidge, who has three autistic children.

“It’s frightening because we’re always one moment away from an Amber Alert or missing child,” said Brundidge. “I have gone weeks — weeks — without showering because when you have a child who has autism who is prone to wander off or elope, taking a bath is dangerous.”

Last week’s tragic news drove Brundidge to take action. The mom of four planned to donate 20 interior combination locks sponsored by her business, ShelettaMakesMeLaugh.com. They’re the same ones she uses in her house to prevent her kids from getting outside unless a four-to-10-digit passcode is entered.

What started as a small gesture turned into a big one when dozens of people expressed interest. Brundidge partnered with Amazon, which donated dozens more to be given away.

The combination locks have a bypass key, which still allows people to get in and out of the lock using a key in an emergency.

One hundred interior combination locks will be given away from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday at Hopkins City Hall. There will also be free ice cream and other giveaways.