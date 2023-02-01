Minnesota man finds love while teaching children fleeing war in Ukraine

A Minnesotan crossed borders and traveled into a war zone and found love.

Josiah MacFarlane of Shoreview married his wife Daria from Ukraine last fall.

The couple met at a school in the Czech Republic teaching children who fled the war in Ukraine.

“I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her, so I bought a ring and when I went back I proposed the first day I saw her,” Josiah said.

“It was funny the ceremony was in Czech, because it was a Czech pastor and it was translated into English and into Ukrainian, so we had a wedding in three languages,” Daria said.

For the next five to ten years the couple plans on staying in Minnesota, but eventually hopes to move back to Europe.