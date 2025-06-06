Minnesota Legislature to go into special session on Monday to finish work on budget

Gov. Tim Walz has called the Minnesota Legislature into a special session on Monday in order to finish work on passing a biennial budget and avoid a government shutdown.

Walz announced the session late Friday morning, saying it will begin at 10 a.m.

According to the document of the special session agreement between caucus leaders, lawmakers will be limited to working on the remainder of the budget and bills centered around modifying MinnesotaCare for undocumented adults, regulating data centers, education policy, transportation finance and more.

All bills must be finalized ahead of time, and legislative leaders will be told not to support any further amendments.

Per the terms of the special session, the Legislature must adjourn by 7 a.m. Tuesday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.