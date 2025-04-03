Minnesota legislative deadlines loom; Senate DFL bonding proposal

The Minnesota Legislature is racing to meet deadlines Friday for policy bills to pass to keep them alive for the session while another deadline looms next Friday for major finance and appropriation bills.

On Thursday, lawmakers considered bills making changes to cannabis laws ranging from labeling on THC beverages to fees on wholesale hemp suppliers to giving patients visiting from out of state access to Minnesota’s medical cannabis program. That wide-ranging bill passed on a voice vote.

A bill calling for a ballot question for Minnesotans to vote on an equal rights amendment was debated in the House State and Local Government Committee. “The ERA as proposed would prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, ancestry, disability or sex,” said the bill author, Rep. Leigh Finke (DFL-St. Paul).

Supporters and opponents also weighed in. “This bill provides equal rights under the law and prohibits discrimination of any kind,” testified long-time ERA supporter Betty Folliard, a former state lawmaker. But opponents say that giving equal rights to all can impinge on the rights of some. “Including gender identify and expression would also require courts to ignore real biological differences, stripping women and girls of many longstanding legal protections,” said Renee Carlson of True North Legal.

The bill will be considered for inclusion in a larger bill later in the session but is considered unlikely to pass under a divided government this year. It also failed to pass last year under one-party control by Democrats last year.

Also on Thursday, Senate Democrats were joined by construction and union leaders to unveil a $1.3 billion bonding bill proposal for highway, road, water, and other community projects.

“At a time when the federal government is wiping out funding for community projects, it’s more important than ever that state lawmakers meet our end of the bargain and support these shovel-ready projects,” said DFL Senate Capital Investment Committee Chair Sen. Sandy Pappas.

Republican Senate lead on the committee, Sen. Karin Housley, says it’s unclear if the state can afford that level of infrastructure spending this year.

“We are hoping to see a bonding bill that puts Minnesotans First with projects that focus on safe roads, water infrastructure, and vital state assets. Working together will be crucial to avoid trying to beat the clock at the end of session. Rather than borrowing as much as we can, we should make sure that every dollar borrowed is well-spent on the most important and necessary projects.”