Minnesota lawmakers to hold hearing on proposed Fairview, Sanford merger

Monday afternoon, lawmakers in the Minnesota House will hold a hearing on the proposed merger between Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health.

Several groups are expected to testify, including members of Fairview and Sanford, as well as Attorney General Keith Ellison, representatives from the University of Minnesota and Minnesota Nurses Association members.

Last week, Ellison said he has heard concerns, especially from the University of Minnesota about the deal, which is slated to close on March 31.

Minneapolis-based Fairview is looking to team up with Sanford Health, which is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the two companies announced their plans to combine back in November.

The merger would combine Sanford’s 48,000 employees and 47 hospitals with Fairview’s 31,000 employees and 11 hospitals.

Ellison previously announced multiple public hearings would be held for community members to weigh in after the proposal was announced. The fourth and final hearing will be held Tuesday, Jan. 31 from 6-8 p.m. in the Ives studio inside the Reif Performing Arts Center in Grand Rapids.

Information on the merger and other ways residents can give input can be found here. People can watch all scheduled meetings on the Attorney General’s Facebook page.

Monday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.