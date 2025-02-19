Minnesota lawmakers move to help first responders with mental health services

The Minnesota House Public Safety Committee passed a bill Tuesday that will help first responders across the state partner with a nonprofit organization that helps first responders with mental health issues through outdoor activities.

The bill would appropriate $500,000 toward services provided by the Minnesota-based organization Hometown Hero Outdoors, which reaches out and works with all first responders and their families.

Rep. Jeff Witte (R-Lakeville) co-authored the bill. He served as a Burnsville police officer for 27 years.

Witte told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the work being done by Hometown Hero Outdoors comes at a time when first responders need all the help and support they can get.

“Trips that are focused on outdoor recreation. There’s therapy for PTSD, stress reduction, depression and suicide prevention,” said Witte.

Witte told KSTP it was a fitting tribute that the bill passed out of committee on the one-year anniversary of the shooting deaths of Burnsville police officers Matthew Ruge and Paul Elmstrand and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth.

“People get into law enforcement because they want to serve their community. They want to make a difference and unfortunately that burden is pretty heavy,” said Witte. “And, I think this is a way that can help and especially on the one-year anniversary.”

The bill will now become part of the public safety omnibus bill and stands a very good chance of passing after it was not approved during the last legislative session.