Minnesota lawmakers introduce bill to combat Medical Assistance fraud

Lawmakers on Monday are introducing a bipartisan bill to address fraud in Minnesota’s Medicaid program, known as Medical Assistance.

The bill gives the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office wider subpoena authority to investigate claims of fraud and outlines criminal penalties for defrauding the program. Those penalties range from a fine to a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

Additionally, the bill appropriates roughly $400,000 per year for the Attorney General’s Office to go after MA fraud cases.

The bill’s lead authors — Sen. Ann Johnson Stewart (DFL-Wayzata) and Rep. Matt Norris (DFL-Blaine) — will hold a news conference with Attorney General Keith Ellison on Monday to announce the legislation.

Fraud in the crosshairs

Between the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme and tens of millions more of suspected fraud from autism centers and child care programs, preventing fraud in government programs has been a top priority for the Minnesota Legislature this session.

One of the first steps House Republicans took with their short-lived one-seat majority was to establish the Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Policy Committee, created to consider legislation to tackle fraud and hear about the impacts fraud has had on state programs.

Last week, the committee heard from conservative think tank researcher Bill Glahn, who estimated more than $600 million had been defrauded from state programs since 2019. A DFL lawmaker on the committee was skeptical of Glahn’s expertise and claimed he “cherrypicked” the numbers “to achieve a political agenda.”

Also last week, the Minnesota House passed a bill to strengthen protections for whistleblowers within government agencies. Another bill is making its way through the Legislature to create an Office of the Inspector General, meant to be an independent watchdog for government agencies.

Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order earlier this year to create a fraud unit within the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. It’s a move BCA Superintendent Drew Evans says will centralize resources and create “consistent” standards for fraud investigations statewide.