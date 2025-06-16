Minnesota lawmakers could debate impersonating police officer laws after weekend violence

Authorities say Vance Boelter pretended to be a police officer while shooting two lawmakers and their spouses. The crime will likely create a debate at the Minnesota State Capitol on laws for impersonating a police officer.

Currently, it’s a misdemeanor to impersonate a police officer in Minnesota.

After this weekend’s violence, Jeff Potts, Executive Director at the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association, says that may change.

“It violates the public trust that we don’t see often,” Potts said. “What we’ve seen in other states is that if you impersonate a police officer while committing another felony, that impersonating a police officer is also a felony. I think there should be some conversation about that type of statute here in Minnesota and we’ll be looking at that in the upcoming legislative session.”

In court documents, we also learned Boelter stopped at a Fleet Farm on June 9 and bought a flashlight, ammo, and materials to create a fake police license plate.

