Minnesota labor unions smaller in size, but remain politically viable

As millions celebrate Labor Day, unions across Minnesota have seen some gains, with several groups recently settling contract talks which included pay increases and better benefits.

Hamline University professor David Schultz told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that union membership hit a post-World War II high at nearly 40% and has dropped to about 10% currently, but a shortage of workers has helped during contract negotiations.

“What’s happened, in terms of the last couple years, is that there is a workers shortage in Minnesota and nationwide,” said Schultz. “There’s a moment that we’re seeing right now where workers have an opportunity to be able to take action to basically do fairly well on benefits and wages.”

And, despite a drop in membership, Schultz said organized labor still enjoys strong political clout.

“And, the second most important thing they can do is they still have the capacity to get out the vote. They can reach their union workers,” said Schultz. “They can talk to them and they can say get out and vote for a particular candidate.”