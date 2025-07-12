Minnesota K-9 unit to assist search and recovery efforts in Texas where more than 170 people remain missing

On Saturday, Governor Tim Walz announced that a Minnesota K-9 unit would be traveling south to assist in search and recovery efforts following deadly flooding in Texas.

The K-9 unit will be from Minnesota Task Force 1, which is one of two urban search and rescue teams in Minnesota.

Minnesota Task Force 1 can assist in search efforts relating to structural collapse, heavy rescues, wide-area searches, trench rescues, confined space rescues, rope rescues and advanced medical care.

RELATED: Trump tours Texas flood sites and defends officials as questions mount about response | Mourning begins in Texas where more than 170 are still missing from flash floods

“In the wake of unprecedented flooding, communities in Texas are dealing with heartbreaking loss and destruction,” said Governor Walz. “As search and recovery missions continue, I’m incredibly grateful to our Minnesota Task Force 1 K-9 Unit for stepping up and traveling to assist our neighbors in this time of tragedy. We know their heroic work will make a difference.”

At least 120 people are confirmed dead in central Texas after heavy rainfall caused the Guadalupe River to rise more than 26 feet in less than an hour on the Fourth of July.

More than 170 people are still missing following the flood.