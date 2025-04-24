Minnesota joins 11 other states in lawsuit targeting tariffs

Minnesota has joined 11 other states in filing a lawsuit asking the court to declare the Trump administration’s tariffs illegal.

The lawsuit also requests that the court block government agencies and their officers from enforcing the tariffs and asks the court to stop the impending worldwide reciprocal tariffs from being implemented.

According to the lawsuit, the 12 states are arguing that only Congress has the power to implement tariffs. The states claim that President Donald Trump can only invoke the International Emergency Economic Powers Act when an emergency presents an “unusual and extraordinary threat from abroad.”

“Donald Trump’s tariffs are unlawful and will cause severe harm to families across Minnesota, so I’m filing a lawsuit to block them,” said Attorney General Keith Ellison. “Trump and his billionaire friends can afford the price hike caused by the Trump tariffs, but there are plenty of working-class Minnesotans who can’t. I will not sit back and allow this president to break the law and take a sledgehammer to the global economy.”

Other states involved in the lawsuit include Oregon, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Nevada, New Mexico, New York and Vermont.

A White House spokesperson has responded to the lawsuit, calling it a “witch hunt,” and said the Trump administration would continue to go against these national emergencies and confront them.