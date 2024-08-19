Minnesota in the spotlight as Democratic National Convention set to begin in Chicago

The Democratic National Convention starts in Chicago on Monday and there’s a lot of excitement among Minnesota delegates.

Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will put our state in the national spotlight.

Isaac Winkler drove to Chicago on Sunday evening to attend the convention.

The 17-year-old delegate from Golden Valley has a unique claim to fame.

“I’m going to be the youngest delegate at the national convention,” Winkler said. “I turn 18 three days before the election, so that means I couldn’t even vote in the primary.”

Winkler is the son of former State Representative Ryan Winkler who served as Majority Leader from 2019 through 2023.