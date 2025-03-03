Minnesota House to vote on bill banning trans athletes from girls, women’s sports

Supporters and opponents of a bill that would ban transgender athletes from playing on girl’s and women’s sports teams in Minnesota schools will be rallying at the state Capitol Monday ahead of a planned vote on the legislation.

The proposed bill, called The Preserving Girls Sports Act, would change the current law to ban transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams. The House is expected to vote on the bill after their session begins at 3:30 p.m.

Before that vote, two opposing sides of the bill will gather at the building for separate events.

Supporters say girls should compete on a level playing field, citing biological differences that give trans girls an advantage. They will hold a rally at 11 a.m.

However, opponents are having a news conference at noon, saying trans girls should play where they feel comfortable, and that trans girls have played on Minnesota sports teams for at least a decade.

This all comes after President Donald Trump’s executive order establishing the same rule nationwide.

Despite that, the Minnesota State High School League decided to stick to its anti-discrimination statute, which allows trans girls to continue to play in female sports. The U.S. Attorney General said the state could risk losing federal money.

However, the bill has to pass in the House and the Senate before going to Governor Tim Walz to sign into law.

