Minnesota House to vote on 1st round of budget bills

Lawmakers will be voting on the first round of budget bills, as a projected $6 billion deficit looms for 2028.

Several bills could be passed today for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, as well as a handful of other agricultural entities.

The votes come hours after Governor Tim Walz gave his State of the State address, in which he pledged to do everything in his power to protect Minnesotans from the “chaos” that he said President Donald Trump has unleashed on the country and the world.

The governor expressed particular concern about the potential impact on the state budget if cuts to Medicaid are approved in Washington.

Minnesota Republicans, however, are accusing the governor of pushing blame when it comes to the state’s problems.

Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth accused DFL lawmakers of stalling during budget negotiations earlier in the year and said she disagreed with the Governor’s assertion that members in the Chamber Wednesday night were not responsible for the upcoming budget deficit in the years ahead.

Bipartisan support will be needed to pass the budget, as the House is evenly split and the DFL holds a slim two-seat majority in the Minnesota Senate.

Still, Governor Tim Walz expressed optimism, stating that Republicans and Democrats have a record of working together in Minnesota, regardless of what is happening in Washington.

Minnesota has only 25 more days in the legislative session to pass a two-year budget; if they fail to meet that deadline, the governor will need to call a special session.