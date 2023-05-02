Minnesota House to take up paid family, medical leave bill Tuesday

Members of the Minnesota House of Representatives are taking up a bill Tuesday that would create a statewide paid family and medical leave policy.

The bill offers Minnesota workers up to 12 weeks of paid family leave, and up to an additional 12 weeks of paid medical leave.

House members are expected to meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the bill.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Chief Political Reporter Tom Hauser will have the latest on the vote during this evening’s newscasts.

