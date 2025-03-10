Minnesota House District 40B special election set for Tuesday

The election will determine the balance of power at the Capitol.

Voters in parts of Roseville and Shoreview will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in a special election that will determine the balance of power in the Minnesota House.

DFLer David Gottfried and Republican Paul Wikstrom are competing for House District 40B, where a DFL victory would likely restore a 67-67 tie in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

DFL Rep.-elect Curtis Johnson won the seat in November, but a judge ruled he was ineligible for office because he didn’t meet residency requirements in the district.

Gov. Tim Walz set a special election for Jan. 28 to fill the seat, but Republicans soon raised another challenge, arguing that Walz was premature in calling the special election. The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled in their favor.

The special election was then rescheduled for Tuesday, where the results could determine the future direction of the state’s budget.

As previously reported, the projected surplus for 2026-2027 is now $160 million lower than expected. It comes with a nearly $6 billion deficit projected for 2028-2029.