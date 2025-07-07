Minnesota has strict fireworks laws, but enforcement can be challenging

They are festive, colorful and bright but also illegal in many cases in Minnesota.

Fireworks that explode or leave the ground are against the law in Minnesota, but you might not ever know it after the Fourth of July weekend. Monday morning, police and fire departments across the state are starting to get reports of injuries and property damage.

Enforcing Minnesota’s fireworks law can be challenging. A district court search of the entire state revealed that there have only been 165 convictions since 2020 of Minnesota Statute 624.21, which bans the sale, possession, advertisement, and use of fireworks.

Minnesota State Fire Marshal Dan Krier says more enforcement would help, but law enforcement is often forced to be reactive.

“The enforcement is difficult because once the firework explodes, it’s gone. Enforcement is difficult because the evidence is destroyed. It’s difficult to enforce something when you can’t watch them do it in the act,” he said.

Krier also says education is part of the solution. He encourages talking about safety before the Fourth of July holiday.